Jon Wilkin blasts “incredibly selfish” and “petulant” Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor as he explains why Brad Arthur can change him

JON WILKIN has blasted “incredibly selfish” and “petulant” Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor – but believes new head coach Brad Arthur can get the best out of him.

Connor made the move to Headingley in the off-season after just one year with Huddersfield Giants where he failed to impress.

And live on Sky Sports as Wigan Warriors prepared to take on Leigh Leopards, Wilkin believes that Connor “has spent three years wasting his career” before going on to name the 29-year-old “the most scintillating player in our competition.”

“This man has spent three years wasting his career, I think his attitude has been petulant,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“I think his willingness to collaborate and sacrifice himself hasn’t been there. I think he’s been incredibly selfish, sulks within games, sacrificed his team for his own end and he has been unfit.”

However, Wilkin does believe there is good news for Leeds fans.

“I think Brad Arthur has come in and said ‘you’re not going to play if you’re not fit’. He’s now got fit.

“I’m excited; when he’s on form and when he’s fit and when he’s engaged, he is the most scintillating player in our competition.”

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess also had positive words for Connor.

“There is so much potential in Jake Connor, I played with him in 2018 in Denver for England and he’s a great guy to be around.

“Under some strong leadership, he seems to be in great shape and he has been phenomenal in early pre-season games.”