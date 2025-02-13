Salford Red Devils to send reserves team to St Helens for Super League opener

SALFORD RED DEVILS will field a team made up mostly of reserves players for their Super League opener at St Helens after confirming that they remain subject to a sustainability cap.

Under the special measures imposed by the RFL after the club asked for an advance on their central distribution, their salary cap has been reduced to £1.2m.

Salford were taken over by a consortium led by Swiss investment banker Dario Berta last week but the deal has yet to be approved by the governing body.

As a result, the Red Devils are unable to name a full-strength squad for Saturday’s game.

Instead they have named a group of only 17 players, most of whom are not part of their first-team squad, to play in a match which will be televised on BBC Two.

“The club will be fielding a team featuring predominantly reserve squad players this weekend,” said Salford in a statement.

“Following the change of ownership, all documents have been submitted to the RFL for final approval, which is still ongoing.

“Although the club is disappointed to still be under the restriction, there is an understanding that the process requires the appropriate time to be completed and we are complying with each request as it is provided.

“It is hoped this will be completed in time for the first home fixture of the season against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday 22 February.”

Salford 17-man squad: Bardyel Wells, Ben Hellewell, Charlie McCurrie, Ethan Fitzgerald, Finley Yates, Harrison Hope, Jack Ratcliffe, Jimmy Shields, Joe Bullock, John Hutchings, Josh Wagstaffe, Kai Morgan, Logan Lagar, Lucas Con, Nathan Connell, Sean Murray, Tiaki Chan.