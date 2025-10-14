Sheffield Eagles snap up Conor Fitzsimmons

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have made York forward Conor Fitzsimmons their third new signing for next season.

The 27-year-old Cumbrian follows his Knights teammate, winger Joe Brown, and Keighley Cougars hooker Harry Bowes in penning a two-year deal.

While Sheffield, where Lingard spent much of the season playing catch-up after only taking the reins in December, finished eleventh amid injuries and player departures, Fitzsimmons played in 13 league games as York claimed the Championship Leaders’ Shield.

He started his career at Castleford Tigers, making two Super League appearances in 2016, then had two season at Newcastle Thunder before three at hometown club Workington Town, for whom he had played on loan in 2017.

Fitzsimmons joined York in 2023, and has played 68 times for them in total.

“I’m happy to get this deal done, and I’m really excited to get going,” he said. “I’ve played a lot of games in the Championship and I’ve probably become well established – I hope that I’ll be able to bring all that experience with me for the next two years.

“I pride myself on hard work, I think that’s every middle’s job. I like to work hard for the team and do the little things well when under pressure.

“It’s well known that Sheffield didn’t have a great season this time, but they’ve usually been fighting for the play-offs, so that will be the goal for next season.”

Lingard added: “Conor is a well-proven Championship middle who has been in a very good system at York.

“He’s been a top performer for them over the last three seasons, and he gives us a bit of flexibility in being able to play either as an out-and-out middle or as a direct 13 who can link between the middles and the halves.

“He’s a tough and physical forward, and I’m really pleased to be able to get him in here.”