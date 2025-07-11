Wigan Warriors survive another Huddersfield Giants scare with strong second-half showing

WIGAN WARRIORS 30 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 10

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Friday

CHRISTIAN WADE scored on his Super League debut as Wigan Warriors hit back from a pointless first half to score four unanswered tries.

Wade – an in-season signing from Gloucester rugby union – had a mixed night on debut as the Giants deservedly led 10-0 at the break thanks to tries from Tui Lolohea and Jacob Gagai.

It was a fast start from the Giants, and they took the lead in the fifth minute when Field decided not to jump to defuse a Matt Frawley bomb and Lolohea was on hand to pick his pocket to jump, collect and score. George Flanagan converted for a 6-0 lead.

Wigan’s first real attack of the game almost led to a try. The Warriors decided to give the ball some air and Zach Eckersley found Jacob Douglas in space and it looked like he would race away to score, but he was brought down by Jake Bibby – who was a very late inclusion for Adam Swift.

After showing good touches earlier on, it was a nightmare 60 seconds for Wade as he knocked on deep in his own half and then he came off his wing to try and cut out a long ball from Lolohea. He missed and Jacob Gagai was able to touch down. Flanagan was off target but Huddersfield as 10-0.

But Wigan blew an amazing opportunity to get on the score sheet when Jai Field cut the Giants open with a dummy and his speed took him 20 metres out. Field had Liam Farrell and Wade on either side of him, but he threw a forward pass to the former and a try was butchered.

Again, the hosts thought they had reduced the deficit when Harry Smith showed some good footwork to touch down, but the video referee ruled it out for a Patrick Mago obstruction. The Warriors were clearly not at their best, but no one could deny Huddersfield’s half-time 10-0 lead.

The Warriors started the second half identically to the first, knocking on in their own half whilst Huddersfield were dealt a double blow as Joe Greenwood and Sam Hewitt both failed HIAs, meaning 18th man Jack Bibby came on to the bench.

The Warriors were throwing everything at Huddersfield and Flanagan in particular. The fullback fumbled two bombs, with the second enabling Smith and Field to combine to send Wade over for his first Super League trty.

Wigan then showed their champion spirit and never-say-die attitude with a try that saw them use the width of the field and back again. First, Wade knocked back a bomb from Smith and then it was a case of hot potato, as the Warriors kept it alive with Tyler Dupree, Eckersley, Junior Nsemba and Douglas keeping the move going.

Smith then produced a pinpoint crossfield kick towards Wardle. The centre caught it and he stepped his way over as Keighran’s conversion made it 12-10.

Smith’s kicking game was impressive in the second half and his boot downfield was fumbled by Jake Bibby. The ball went left and Keighran, Smith and Field linked up to send Wardle in for his second try. Keighran converted from the touchline for an 18-10 lead.

It was all going wrong for the Giants as Flanagan kicked out on the full with Dupree capping off an impressive stint with a try to finally break Huddersfield’s resolve.

Harvey Makin came on for the final ten minutes for his first appearance for the Warriors and was solid as Wigan scored a fifth second-half try through Nsemba to secure the win.

GAMESTAR: Tyler Dupree was outstanding for Wigan in attack and defence. His tireless running saw him rewarded with a try.

GAMEBREAKER: Two tries in four second-half minutes from Jake Wardle and Tyler Dupree took the sting out of the Giants and Wigan were never going to lose from there.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The way Wigan kept the ball alive on the fifth tackle, which saw Harry Smith put in a crossfield kick for Jake Wardle to score, was sublime.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Tyler Dupree (Wigan)

2 pts Harry Smith (Wigan)

1 pt Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield)

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

26 Jacob Douglas

22 Zach Eckersley

4 Jake Wardle

38 Christian Wade (D)

3 Adam Keighran

7 Harry Smith

8 Ethan Havard

9 Brad O’Neill

19 Tyler Dupree

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

16 Liam Byrne

17 Kruise Leeming

27 Harvey Makin (D)

18th man (not used)

23 Tom Forber

Also in 21-man squad

2 Abbas Miski

5 Liam Marshall

10 Luke Thompson

Tries: Wade (50), Wardle (53, 66), Dupree (70), Nsemba (75)

Goals: Keighran 5/5

GIANTS

29 George Flanagan

3 Jake Bibby

23 Taane Milne

5 Sam Halsall

1 Jacob Gagai

6 Tui Lolohea

35 Matt Frawley

15 Matty English

9 Zac Woolford

22 Tristan Powell

13 Harry Rushton

17 Joe Greenwood

21 Leroy Cudjoe

Subs (all used)

12 Sam Hewitt

14 Ashton Golding

16 George King

27 Kieran Rush

18th man (used)

30 Jack Bibby

Also in 20-man squad

2 Adam Swift

10 Tom Burgess

Tries: Lolohea (5), Gagai (20)

Goals: Flanagan 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10; 6-10, 12-10, 18-10, 24-10, 30-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Tyler Dupree; Giants: Tui Lolohea

Penalty count: 5-4

Half-time: 0-10

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 15,175