Featherstone Rovers anticipate French influx after double signing

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Marie Colley believes there is more scope for French players to come and try their hand in Super League this year, after she welcomed two to her squad this week.

Established international Cristina Song-Puche and Téssa Benmalek, who has been named in France’s training squad for the World Cup, have arrived in West Yorkshire following them conclusion of the French domestic season with Déesses Catalanes (Catalans Dragons’ women’s side) and will represent Featherstone throughout the 2026 season.

Lauréane Biville has also made the move to Super League with Wigan Warriors, and with five months to go before the World Cup gets underway, more French players could yet seek the opportunity to keep playing top-level Rugby League to prepare themselves in the best possible way for the tournament.

“With squads being capped at 25 players it makes it a bit more difficult if you’re tight for space,” said Colley.

“But there is absolutely scope for more French players to come over and have a go in Super League.

“If they want to compete and put themselves in the picture for the World Cup they’ll only come over here and do a good job.

“We’ve been communicating with Catalans and the players for a few weeks to make sure it was the right fit for both parties – and it will definitely be that.”

Song-Puche and Benmalek arrived in Featherstone on Thursday and took part in their first training session later that day before going straight into the 21-player squad for Saturday’s trip to Leeds.

And although it is still early days for the pair, Colley is delighted with what she has seen so far.

“Cristina has brought some confidence and direction to the squad and Tessa is really hard working,” added Colley.

“They have brought a really nice dynamic to the team and immediately when they stepped into the gym and then onto the training field they were both communicating, working hard and wanting to show why they are worthy of being here.

“They’ve not come for a holiday, they have come to get into the team and hopefully help us win games.”