FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have released Jayden Hatton from his contract with immediate effect.

The former Widnes Vikings and Swinton Lions centre joined ahead of this season on a one-year deal.

While he began the campaign as a regular starter, scoring nine tries in twelve games, Hatton hasn’t featured for Paul Cooke’s side since early May.

Rovers say the 25-year-old has been released “to pursue opportunities closer to his north-west home”.