Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam tipped for top coaching job

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam is being tipped for the PNG franchise head coaching role from 2028.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has claimed that senior figures driving the PNG bid want Lam to head up the new franchise.

Ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou and current Rabbitohs number one Wayne Bennett have also been linked to the post.

But, The Mole believes that Lam is “gaining plenty of grassroots support” with the Leigh boss’ stock rising considerable following his continued success in Super League.

After earning promotion to the top flight with Leigh back in 2023, Lam drove the newly-rebranded Leopards to Challenge Cup glory in that year before leading them to within 80 minutes of a Super League Grand Final in 2024.

And now the Leopards are well-placed for another charge at Old Trafford, sitting comfortably inside the play-off places.