North Wales Crusaders rising star pens new deal

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have agreed a new contract with Joe Baldwin to keep the hooker at Stadiwm CSM until the end of 2027.

A Wigan Warriors academy product, Baldwin joined North Wales in 2024 and won their young player of the year award in his first professional campaign.

After 20 appearances that season, he has played a further twelve times this year for the League One leaders.

Crusaders head coach Carl Forster said of the 20-year-old: “Joe is a brilliant young player and you can see the development in his game year-on-year.”