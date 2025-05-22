Oldham lining up audacious bid for St Helens veteran Jonny Lomax

OLDHAM are lining up an audacious bid for St Helens veteran Jonny Lomax, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Lomax is out of contract at the end of the 2026 Super League season, but the Roughyeds are keen to bring the veteran halfback to Boundary Park for next season.

The 34-year-old has played his entire career with Saints to date, winning five Super League titles, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge with the Red Vee.

However, Oldham are on a major recruitment drive and Lomax could well play the remainder of his career out in the Championship with the Roughyeds.

Of course, Lomax has struggled for game time in 2025, with head coach Paul Wellens choosing to tinker with Tristan Sailor, George Whitby and Jack Welsby in the halves.