Featherstone Rovers’ owner and chairman resigns after ‘clashes’

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ new owner Paddy Handley has resigned as chairman of the Championship with immediate effect.

Handley, a former Rovers player, had a successful four-year playing career at the club from 1997, going on to make 113 appearances for Rovers.

However, he invested in Featherstone 18 months ago after a successful period as Managing Director of PMJ Masonry, a York based business.

Now, Handley has stepped back from the club, saying: “Martin (Vickers)/Mark (Campbell),

“It is with a heavy heart I write to inform you both that i am stepping down as Featherstone Rovers chairman with immediate effect.

“I would like to thank most of the fans, most of the players and all of the sponsors, staff and board members who have made me feel welcome and shown true support from the start of my short journey when rejoining the club 18 months ago.

“It is well documented the struggle the club has had in unlocking its assets (around £6 million) but while there are varying agendas in control, it has made it impossible for me to deliver my plans.

“My hope for the club’s future is that you both work together and save the club, I believe there is still hope but while my plans clash with others, the club can’t move forward.”