Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam wins RLWBA’s Player of the Year

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Lachlan Lam has been voted Player of the Year by the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association (RLWBA).

It is the second time in three years the PNG international has won the award, joining Iestyn Harris and Jamie Peacock as the only two-time winners, with Sam Tomkins the only player to have won it three times.

Lam has been in scintillating form for the Leopards so far in 2025, registering over 40 try assists and playing a key role in Leigh’s rise to third in the Super League table.

The halfback narrowly missed out on a place in the Super League Dream Team, but his father and head coach Adrian Lam has paid tribute to Lachlan: “It’s a massive award for him and a recognition of the work he’s done throughout the season. As far as Lochie is concerned it’s right up there at the top of his awards, and I’m proud and delighted for him.”

A total of nine players received votes, with Jake Connor a close runner-up to Lam after an outstanding debut season for Leeds Rhinos.

Wigan Warriors star Jai Field finished third with his Wigan teammate Bevan French and Hull KR stars Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten in a tie for fourht.

Two more Hull KR players – the French full-back Arthur Mourgue and their captain Elliot Minchella – plus Hull FC prop Herman Ese’ese and the Leeds full-back Lachlan Miller also received votes.