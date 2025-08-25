Featherstone Rovers resigned to losing key halfback for rest of year

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Paul Cooke is resigned to being without influential halfback Ryan Hampshire as he chases a play-off place.

The experienced former Super League player broke an arm during the 42-30 win at Doncaster.

Cooke played Calum Turner alongside Ben Reynolds as his side lost 30-14 at home to Widnes on Saturday.

Featherstone face matches at Sheffield on Sunday, then at home to Oldham and away to Bradford as they try to cement a top-six berth.

That follows a difficult start to Cooke’s reign after he stepped up from assistant coach to replace James Ford in the top job in March.

Soon after that he signed 30-year-old Hampshire, a free agent after a second spell at Wigan ended at the end of last season (Featherstone had lost their new Australian halfback Zach Herring, who returned home on compassionate grounds).

Hampshire’s move completed a clean sweep of playing for all three Calder rivals, having been with Wakefield, his home-city club, from 2018 to 2021 and at Castleford in 2022.

He made his 18th Featherstone appearance at Doncaster, with Cooke’s side securing an eleventh win in the 15 league games he has been involved in (he also helped them reach Wembley in the 1895 Cup).

“It’s the same arm Rocky has broken before, and he was inconsolable,” said Cooke.

“It’s looking like he’s out for the season.”

Cooke also has former Hull FC and Samoa outside back Carlos Tuimavave sidelined by a wrist problem, but remains focused on clinching a top-six spot – and feels squad unity can be key.

“I think there’s a togetherness throughout the club, and that has helped us climb the table this year,” he added.

“It’s been a phenomenal effort by everyone involved, and we’ll need everyone in the squad going forward.

“There are some really big games coming up, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve.”