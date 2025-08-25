Leigh Leopards forward to retire at end of season

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Keli Morris has confirmed she will hang up her boots at the end of this season.

Having broken a leg in the first of Leigh’s three Grand Finals last September, the 43-year-old returned to the side when the Leopards hosted York in June.

That game created a little bit of history as she played alongside her daughter Leah – becoming the first mother-daughter duo to do that in the top flight of Super League.

That achievement means Keli can now retire happily, knowing she has got all that she can out of the game.

“I kept threatening to retire, and then it was ‘I’ll wait until Leah is 17 and playing open-age’, which I did,” said Keli, who helped set up the first girls’ team at Leigh Miners, coaching Leah and several other current Super League players at the start of their careers.

“Then we had the opportunity to go into Super League Two (as Leigh Miners), which was amazing, and then obviously we became part of the Leopards and had the chance to make Super League properly. To do all that alongside Leah has been a dream come true.

“To see where the game is going for players like Leah is great. When we first started at Miners, we were arranging our own games and setting up the pitch ourselves, but we’re now involved in a professional set-up, and it’s fantastic that Leah will be able to be a part of that growth.

“We have some cracking girls coming through, and it will be lovely to watch Leah and the others progress and see where it goes for them.

“I am proud of everything I have achieved from starting with nothing, to players fighting for shirts and good players missing out.

“Physically, I could probably do another year, but I can’t achieve any more than I already have.”

