Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith rejects offer of Toulouse Olympique halfback

LEEDS RHINOS’ halfback search continues as head coach Rohan Smith says no to the offer of signing a star from Championship side Toulouse Olympique.

That star is Welsh international Josh Ralph, who Smith does know from the latter’s time in the Queensland Cup competition with the likes of Brisbane Tigers and Mount Pritchard Mounties.

However, despite the connection, Smith has rejected the offer of signing Ralph on a permanent deal from Toulouse, where he has been since the start of the 2023 season, League Express understands.

Of course, that doesn’t help the Rhinos in their halfback quest, with both Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin off contract at the end of 2023.

Both men have been linked with moves away, with Sezer’s move back to the NRL nearing whilst Austin has reiterated his desire to stay at Headingley into 2024.

25-year-old Ralph is no stranger to UK shores having made seven appearances for Wales with the halfback appearing for the Dragons in the recent Rugby League World Cup.

But, he will not be joining Leeds.