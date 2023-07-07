Sky Sports announce two huge Super League games for coverage with Sunday fixture chosen

SKY SPORTS have selected two Round 21 fixtures for live coverage on the first weekend in August.

Catalans Dragons, currently top of the Betfred Super League table, will feature on Friday August 4, when they travel to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to face Warrington Wolves.

Then on Sunday August 6, the Sky cameras will be at Headingley for an intriguing Roses clash between Leeds Rhinos and Adrian Lam’s high-flying Leigh Leopards.

Sky Sports selections, July / August

(kick-offs 8pm unless stated otherwise)

Round 18

Friday July 7 – Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Sunday July 9 – Hull KR v Hull FC (Midday)

Round 19

Thursday July 13 – St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Friday July 14 – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Round 20

Thursday July 27 – Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Friday July 28 – St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Round 21

Friday August 4 – Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

Sunday August 6 – Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards (3pm)

Other fixtures have been confirmed as follows:

Round 23 – Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (Saturday August 26)

Round 26 – Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (Saturday September 16)