Final Super League round of fixtures confirmed as play-off schedule revealed

RUGBY LEAGUE COMMERCIAL has confirmed the schedule for the final round of the 30th Super League season, with four Friday night fixtures in the Final Charge ahead of the play-offs.

Sky Sports will cover all six games in Round 27, starting on Thursday September 18 with a focus on the two Hull clubs – as Hull KR host Warrington Wolves aiming to lift their first League Leaders’ Shield, and Hull FC take on Catalans Dragons in a game they may need to win to secure a play-off place.

One of those matches will be an exclusive pick for Sky Sports, with the other to be shown live on both Sky Sports and SuperLeague+.

The remaining four games of the round will all kick off at 8pm on Friday September 19.

Wakefield Trinity, who are currently one point ahead of Hull FC in the battle for the sixth place in the play-offs, have an away game at Salford Red Devils.

Leigh Leopards and St Helens, who are currently separated by three points in the battle for a top four finish and meet at the Leigh Sports Village this Friday night, have home games against Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers respectively.

Sky Sports have already confirmed that their exclusive Friday night match will be the heavyweight showdown between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos, currently second and third in the table.

The Final Charge resumes this Thursday night with Leeds kicking off Round 26 at home to Catalans. Sky Sports have selected the Friday night match between Leigh and St Helens, and Saturday’s blockbuster between Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR, as their exclusive picks.

The play-off schedule has also been confirmed, with Sky Sports and BBC Sport both providing live coverage of the first Eliminator on Friday September 26 – BBC Sport’s first Friday night play-off, which will be the match between the teams finishing third and sixth in the table.

Then on Saturday September 27, Sky Sports will have exclusive coverage of the second Eliminator between the teams finishing fourth and fifth, with an 8pm kick-off.

The following weekend, the Semi Finals will be on Friday October 3 (8pm kick-off) and Saturday October 4 (530pm kick-off) – with the winners of the League Leaders’ Shield hosting the latter.

Full schedule of Round 27 (all games 8pm KO):

Thursday 18 September

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Friday 19 September

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

Play-Off schedule:

Eliminators – Friday September 26 (3rd v 6th) and Saturday September 27 (4th v 5th) – both 8pm.

Semi Finals – Friday October 3 (2nd v highest ranked eliminator winner, 8pm) and Saturday October 4 (1st v lowest ranked eliminator winner, 530pm)

Grand Final – Old Trafford, Saturday October 11 (6pm)