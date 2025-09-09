Super League club appeals ban after Match Review Panel has busiest afternoon of 2025 season

ONE Super League club is appealing a ban handed to their player from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel yesterday.

That club is Salford Red Devils after Loghan Lewis was handed a Grade D charge which resulted in a three-match ban, ending his season,

However, the club has decided to appeal with Salford already down to the bare bones for their two remaining games of the 2025 campaign.

Lewis’ Grade D charge for Head Contact was worth 12 points but a further three point added as the Catalans player could not return due to injury.

Because of Lewis’ existing penalty points, that was enough for the prop to be given a three-match suspension.

Elsewhere, Hull FC have decided not to appeal the bans handed to Yusuf Aydin, Amir Bourouh and Jordan Rapana in the wake of Sunday’s derby defeat to Hull KR.

Catalans have also decided not to appeal the suspensions given to Alrix Da Costa and Tevita Pangai Junior, with Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves accepting the one-match and two-match bans awarded to Jeremiah Simbiken and Luke Yates.