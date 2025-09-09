“I believe Super League is a lot stronger with Bradford Bulls” – Championship side’s CEO Jason Hirst launches passionate claim

“I believe Super League is a lot stronger with Bradford Bulls” – those are the words of the Bulls’ chief executive, Jason Hirst, who has launched a passionate claim of the Championship club.

In recent seasons, the Bulls have become a force to be reckoned with in the second tier and continue to make impressive additions off the field as well.

It’s become a rise from the ashes as such that Bradford are being heavily linked with a return to Super League in 2026 as part of a revamped, 14-team top flight.

Whilst those plans are still merely whispers at the moment, Hirst has explained just how far the West Yorkshire club has come.

“We’ve made great strides on previous years and that’s down to dozens – if not hundreds – of people in that playing staff, coaching staff and staff throughout the club,” Hirst told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“What I’d like us to be judged on is our actions. It’s one thing talking and communicating with the fans and I’d like to think we’ve made great strides in doing that in recent times.

“Our actions are we’ve put together a really good Championship squad that sits high up in the table. We’ve secured sponsorship for the stadium and secured new sponsors whilst retaining old ones. We’ve also secured the Odsal lease.

“All in all, we are backing up our words with actions but that’s down to individuals. Everyone has a different opinion and standards.

“But our belief as a club is that we are going from strength to strength, but we’ve still got some way to go.”

Despite the goal being Super League, Hirst believes that the claim Bradford ‘belong’ in the top flight is wide of the mark.

“We are all working hard to get Bradford back to Super League. It annoys me when people say that we belong in Super League but I think we belong in the Championship because that’s where we currently are.

“We’ve got no god-given right to get back to Super League but I firmly believe when – not if- we get there, then Super League would be stronger with the Bradford Bulls.

“Not least because it’s a big city, it’s got history, it’s got fans and fans will travel in numbers and strengthen Super League attendances home and away.

“I believe Super League is a lot stronger with Bradford Bulls.”