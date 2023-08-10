Jon Wilkin gives honest verdict on Warrington Wolves’ appointment of Sam Burgess

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has given his honest verdict on Warrington Wolves’ appointment of Sam Burgess.

Burgess was announced as head coach of the Cheshire club earlier this week with the NRL and Super League legend taking up a two-year deal with the Wolves.

The appointment came as some surprise for most rugby league fans considering Burgess’ lack of head coaching experience.

However, Wilkin believes it could work and that Warrington fans should be “excited” by the new boss.

“I think for Warrington, they have all the resources and have thrown a lot of money at doing well,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“I think in terms of coaches, they have a track record, they have tried those people and it hasn’t worked for them.

“The last example being Daryl Powell so I understand what they’re doing. They have appointed someone with limited experience as a coach who is a figure head and a huge ambassador for our sport.

“He has no experience, but if I was a Warrington fan I would be excited by it.

“You know what we do, in the media we are guilty if it works out it’s a great appointment and if it doesn’t it’s terrible.

“Let’s just see what happens because he knows enough about the game to be a good coach and he wouldn’t take the job if he wasn’t confident he could do it.”

Burgess will take the reins from 2024.