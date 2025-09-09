Five rugby league stars up before Operational Rules Tribunal tonight

FIVE rugby league stars will be up before an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight

Catalans Dragons’ Franck Maria will be present after being charged with Grade E Head Contact in last Thursday night’s 17-16 win over Salford Red Devils.

Maria barrelled into Salford’s Emmanuel Waine, with the latter being knocked out and subsequently being sent to hospital.

Hull FC’s Jack Ashworth will also be up tonight after being charged with Grade E Striking on Hull KR star Mikey Lewis during the bad-tempered Hull derby on Sunday afternoon.

Salford Red Devils forward Loghan Lewis was charged with Grade D Head Contact, and was given a two-match ban. However, the club will appeal that decision tonight.

Meanwhile, York Women’s star Sinead Peach is facing the heaviest sanction possible after being sent off last weekend’s Women’s Super League game between Valkyrie and St Helens.

Peach had disputed a penalty decision given by referee Oliver Salmon, who could be heard telling Peach on The Sportsman’s broadcast of the match: “I’m not having you saying, ‘Which one are you shagging?’”

Ben Reynolds from Featherstone Rovers will also be up.