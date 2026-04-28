Five sides to contest Scottish season

The 2026 Scotland Rugby League campaign, which was to have involved six clubs, will now operate with five teams following the withdrawal of established outfit Forth Valley Vikings.

New additions Border Barbarians and Tayside Silverbacks are, however, set to continue.

Fixtures in the opening two weeks are:

Saturday 2 May: Glasgow RL v Edinburgh Eagles; Tayside Silverbacks v West End Warriors.

Saturday 9 May: Edinburgh Eagles v West End Warriors; Border Barbarians v Glasgow RL.