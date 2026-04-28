Castleford Tigers loan Leeds Rhinos forward

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have loaned Leeds Rhinos forward Tom Nicholson-Watton ahead of their clash against Hull KR on Thursday night.

Nicholson-Watton, who has linked up with Ryan Carr’s side on a week-to-week basis, joins Catalans Dragons fullback Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree in making the move to Castleford this week.

The 23-year-old has played two games for the Rhinos, but spent most of the season on loan at Hunslet, where he has made three appearances.

All in all, Nicholson-Watton has registered 25 career appearances and will go straight into contention for Castleford’s clash against Hull KR on Thursday.

Prop forward Jimmy Beckett has also been recalled from his loan spell at Sheffield Eagles following the ban to George Lawler.