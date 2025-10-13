Shaun Wane names England squad for Ashes series

ENGLAND have named their 24-man squad for this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia.

Man of Steel Jake Connor is not included, with Australian-born AJ Brimson preferred as an extra playmaker option alongside Mikey Lewis, George Williams and Harry Smith.

There are recalls to the England set-up for veterans John Bateman, Alex Walmsley and Kallum Watkins, all of whom featured when England last played the Kangaroos in the 2017 World Cup final.

Joe Burgess also features, ten years after his last call-up, following Hull KR’s Super League title win.

But Wigan Warriors pair Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba are notable exclusions from Shaun Wane’s squad.

Alongside Gold Coast Titans’ Brimson, Owen Trout is the other uncapped player in the squad after the prop’s strong year for Leigh Leopards.

Captain Williams is included despite missing the end of the league season with a shoulder injury.

However, his place in the side is not guaranteed with the form of Lewis, fresh from winning the Rob Burrow Award in the Grand Final, and the wildcard inclusion of Brimson alongside established scrum-half Smith.

Brimson can also play at fullback, where Jack Welsby is the incumbent and one of five St Helens picks in the squad – the most of any club.

Herbie Farnworth, Harry Newman and Jake Wardle will compete for the two centre spots, with no room for rising stars Harry Robertson and Umyla Hanley nor Sydney Roosters’ Billy Smith.

Burgess, Tom Johnstone and Dom Young are the three named wingers as Liam Marshall and Tom Davies miss the cut.

Another Super League winner, Jez Litten, has been picked at hooker alongside the experienced Daryl Clark.

But Hull KR’s presence is limited to three players, with Dean Hadley overlooked in the back row like Nsemba.

Bateman and Kai Pearce-Paul feature alongside loose-forwards Morgan Knowles and Morgan Smithies, plus the versatile Watkins.

But Smithies’ Canberra Raiders team-mate Matty Nicholson misses out after an injury-affected first season in the NRL.

In the middle, Walmsley, Matty Lees and Mike McMeeken will lead the charge in Thompson’s absence, while Ethan Havard and Mikolaj Oledzki have been given the nod with Trout.

Winger Matty Ashton misses the series with a knee injury, having been sidelined since May, while forward Victor Radley pulled out of contention last month.

The series begins at Wembley on Saturday, October 25 before matches at Liverpool’s Hill Dickinson Stadium (November 1) and AMT Headingley in Leeds (November 8).

Wane said: “I’m really excited by the 24 players we have selected ahead of this upcoming Ashes series.

“There were some tough decisions to be made given the quality we have across both Super League and the NRL and that’s never easy, but I am confident that the 24 selected will give us the best chance of winning this series.

“The return of the Ashes has been a long time coming and we now have the chance to face off against the Kangaroos and look to make history by being the first English side to win the Ashes in over 50 years.

“We already have two sold-out venues in Everton and Headingley and I’m sure the atmosphere at Wembley in less than two weeks’ time will be electric.”

England squad: John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Joe Burgess (Hull KR), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).