Former Castleford Tigers starlet out for rest of season as potential Super League return mooted

FORMER Castleford Tigers starlet Bailey Hodgson has been ruled out for the rest of the NRL season with his future Down Under uncertain.

Hodgson made the move to the NRL ahead of the 2021 season, but has yet to make his debut in the most prestigious rugby league competition.

With the 20-year-old’s contract coming to an end with Newcastle at the end of 2023, his future has been thrown into jeopardy, especially with his latest injury setback.

Hodgson has undergone shoulder stabilisation surgery and as such will miss the remainder of the season, adding to the list of devastating injuries the youngster has suffered whilst in both the UK and Australia.

Whether the 20-year-old is able to get another move in the NRL remains to be seen, with a return to Super League a potential option.