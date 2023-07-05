Toronto Wolfpack’s new head coach bizarrely resigns within 24 hours

TORONTO WOLFPACK yesterday announced the appointment of their new head coach for 2023.

That man was Matt Wyles with the Canadian side set to host the 2023 Toronto Wolfpack Canada Cup against teams such as the Atlanta Rhinos and Whistler Wolves.

However, less than 24 hours later, Wyles has decided to step down as the head coach in a bizarre twist of fate.

Wyles has said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation as Head Coach for the Toronto Wolfpack RLFC. I have decided to step down from my position due to personal reasons not related to the team that require my full attention and focus.

“I want to thank the Wolfpack organization for the opportunity to be part of the return of such a great team. I am disappointed after working hard with the organization for the Wolfpack’s return. However, my personal life has to be my priority.

“I am confident that the team will continue to thrive and achieve great things in the future. I will always be a fan of the Wolfpack and will be cheering them on from afar.”

The club has also responded with a statement: “Although we accept and understand the situation, due to Matt’s unexpected departure from the Wolfpack we have had to make the difficult decision to postpone Saturday’s home opener.

“We did not make this decision lightly; we have a fully contracted roster and had planned to announce the team today. We even debated still playing the match. However, we have to be respectful of our players and ensure their safety on the pitch.

“All tickets purchased for the match will be refunded in full.

“As fans, we completely understand your anger, frustration, and disappointment with this announcement. We also understand any cynicism or skepticism you may have going forward.

“But, our promise to keep listening to you is unwavering. We have seen your requests for a Fan Appreciation Day and we have been working towards making that possible. We will update you on those plans soon.

“Thank you for your patience. There are many people involved in making a team work and we know that they too share your frustration.

“We want to make sure that everyone–fans, players, and staff–all have a wonderful gameday experience. We’re working hard to make that happen.

“We wish Matt luck and ask that you respect his personal decision.”