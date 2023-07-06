NRL halfback set for immediate Super League switch following release from Canberra Raiders

RECRUITMENT is happening thick and fast for the 2024 Super League season, but clubs are still trying to bolster their ranks for this year too.

And it appears as though Hull KR have got a new halfback in their ranks with the signing of Canberra Raiders man Brad Schneider.

The Raiders confirmed his exit this morning, with Zerotackle reporting that the youngster is heading for Craven Park.

“Brad is a terrific young man who needs the opportunity to play rugby league at a higher level and we’ve given him that by allowing him an early release from his contract,” Canberra head coach Ricky Stuart said.

“Brad has been a valuable squad member for us and the club wishes him all the best as he pursues the next stage in his career.”