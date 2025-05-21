Sam Wilde aiming for top spot with North Wales Crusaders

SAM WILDE says North Wales Crusaders are aiming for top spot after their impressive start to the season.

The former Warrington and Widnes backrower was part of an aggressive off-season recruitment drive by the Welsh club, combining his part-time Rugby League with a job in the fire service.

There were a number of new arrivals ahead of the 2025 campaign, including some of Wilde’s team-mates from Widnes, and coach Carl Forster is building something special in Colwyn Bay.

Wilde told the club’s official website: “I was new into the team this year, and so were a lot of the boys, but to be honest it feels as if we’ve all been together for years.

“It was a very easy group to walk into, there are no egos, everyone is behind you and all the lads get on really well.

“The pre-season was tough, but enjoyable and it really helped us in forming such a strong bond which I think shows out on the field.

“We’ve had a really strong start to the season too, and other than a hiccup against Swinton, I think we’ve put in some really impressive performances, many of which have been away from home.

“It’s a really strong league this year, and it’s tight at the top, but that has to be our aim, to keep winning games and aim for that top spot come the end of the season.

“We’ve got a strong group here who are capable of doing some fantastic things together this year. I think we’ve got much more to come as well.

“I feel like we’ve shown what we’re capable of in glimpses so far this season, but when we turn that into a full 80-minute performance, that’s what I’m excited to see.”