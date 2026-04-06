Former chair returns to Swinton St George

RICHARD WHITE is, after a two-year hiatus, back in the hot seat as chair of Swindon St George.

White has recovered from the illness that led him to step down in 2024. He succeeds Warren Huggens, who has resigned because of other commitments and public duties.

“Warren has been an inspirational leader of our club,” said White. “My aim is to continue in his footsteps and build on the great work he has performed while in the role.”

White, together with his wife Lisa, has continued to serve St George well during his enforced sabbatical, with many hours of voluntary work.

Press officer Barrie Matthews said: “Plans for 2026 have been laid out by the returning chair, with the club’s Wheelchair RL and Masters sections both reporting a full programme of action for the forthcoming campaign.

“The Junior pathway scheme continues to thrive with, again, a complete fixture list in the offing.

“Indeed, it is the rapid growth of this sector that has helped shape plans for St George’s senior side this season, with plans for several challenge matches to take place.

“The reasoning behind this is the need to help the junior graduates get a feel for open-age League, before a return to full competitive action in the following year.”

Matthews continued: “Main sponsors Powerwash Contractors have confirmed the continuation of their extremely generous support, backed by a full list of equally-valued contributors.

“Further prospective sponsors would, of course, be more than welcome and can contact the club at swindonstgeorgerl@outlook.com.

“With a healthy financial situation reported, fantastic groundshare hosts in Swindon RUFC and exciting plans in place for 2026, it’s all systems go at Greenbridge Road for Swindon St George.”