Dewsbury Rams benefit from Super League partnerships

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Paul March says cultivating good relationships with Super League neighbours is part of his plan to progress the club.

The coach borrowed prop Ellis Lingard from Wakefield, where he had two spells in his own playing days, for last month’s trip to Workington, where his side won 38-22.

And the line-up also included Lingard’s fellow teenager, Bradford backrower Jacob Bateman, who like his Bulls clubmate, prop Jamie Gill, is on a season-long loan at the FLAIR Stadium.

An ankle issue kept Gill, who made 13 loan appearances for Dewsbury last year, out of both the visit to Cumbria and the follow-up home meeting with Sheffield, which the Rams lost 18-16 to a last-gasp try and conversion.

Dewsbury then went down 21-20 at Batley on Good Friday, with Bateman but not Gill in the side.

But as with Bateman, March is grateful to have 20-year-old Gill on board, explaining: “They benefit us, and I believe we benefit them by providing the chance of playing matches at a really competitive level.

“We had Jamie last season, and I think the level of performances he produced helped get him a new contract at Bradford.

“With them going into Super League and strengthening their squad, both Jacob and Jamie are having to be patient, but being with us is keeping them sharp and providing an opportunity to show what they are about.

“It’s the same for Ellis, and hopefully both Bradford and Wakefield see that we look after their players and provide a good culture and environment for them to develop in.”

March added: “It’s about getting the balance right, and of course we want to promote our own lads.

“But with the way we operate financially, we don’t run with the biggest of squads, and that’s fine, but we also know there are times when players are unavailable and we need that bit of help.”