Daryl Powell hails Wakefield Trinity win and explains triple change

DARYL POWELL was a very happy man following Wakefield Trinity’s 34-0 win over local rivals Castleford Tigers.

Trinity registered seven tries and bullied Castleford around the park in a comprehensive display.

And Powell was overjoyed with his victory: “I thought it was a step towards our best defensively, it’s the best we’ve been in most areas.

“We won tackles consistently, from that perspective we were good. We knew we had to defend aggressively on the edges because they move the ball well.

“That left edge of theirs has been pretty potent but I thought our right edge was outstanding.

“We carried the ball with a lot of go about us. We were really punchy, there were periods where we completely dominated territory which is something we haven’t been great in in the past few weeks.

“Errors came on the back of that and then we got field position and took advantage of that.”

Powell also explained why Jazz Tevaga, Caius Faatili and Jack Sinfield were missing.

“Caius picked up an injury doing something crazy in training tackling Myles Lawford.

“Jazz has been grumbling for a while, and we needed to get Mason Lino back in the season (following a hamstring injury).

“Jack has done an awesome job and has made a big impression on everybody.

“They will all be crucial for us over a long season.”

The Wakefield boss also hailed Tray Lolesio on his league debut, with the former Dolphins man skittling defenders left, right and centre.

“Tray was outstanding playing his first game for us. That’s as good a debut as you will see,” said Powell.

“He carried the ball hard, dinted a few players and then offloaded for a try.”