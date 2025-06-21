Josh Charnley facing Leigh Leopards exit as Adrian Lam drops major admission

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed that a new deal has not been offered to winger Josh Charnley.

Charnley’s future is up in the air with the veteran out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Love Rugby League has linked the 33-year-old with a move to Championship big-spenders Oldham and Lam has hinted that he could be on his way out of the club.

Asked if a new deal had been offered to Charnley, he said: “Not at the moment.

“We’ve got a job to do still here and no doubt there’ll be communications coming soon one way or another.

“For me and for Josh and for the team, I’ve got a squad of 30-odd players there that I need to manage and make sure we get through it.

“There’s only 17 picked every week and the way that we communicate, I think, is a real strength of the club and the group.

“The more that we do it with those comms, the clearer things will be. Like every other player there, we’ll get through this process.”

Since joining Leigh in 2022, Charnley has registered 56 tries in 74 appearances and was part of the Challenge Cup winning side back in 2023.