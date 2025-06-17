London Broncos’ latest Aussie arrival keen to help club ‘back to top level’

LONDON BRONCOS recruit Brandon Webster-Mansfield accepts, like coach Mike Eccles, that the club’s immediate challenge is to stave off the threat of relegation.

But the Australian arrival says the longer-term aim is for the capital team to move towards a Super League return.

And with a contract to the end of next season, the 23-year-old is eager to contribute.

While he has been playing for French side Villefranche this year, Webster-Mansfield previously spent time in the development systems of Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

And he said: “Growing up around Rugby League in Sydney, I was well aware of London Broncos playing in Super League, so to have joined the club is exciting.

“The Broncos are a big name with a rich history and an ambition to get back to the top level.”

Speaking to a fans’ forum, Eccles said: “Right now, it’s a matter of avoiding relegation, there’s no getting away from that.”

And Webster-Mansfield added: “The immediate aim is to climb the table, and hopefully I can provide a bit of a spark, then in the longer term, help us challenge in this division.”