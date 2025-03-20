Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley names side for Huddersfield Giants clash

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has named his starting line-up for tonight’s Super League clash with the Huddersfield Giants.

The Red Devils are at home at the Salford Community Stadium, but this week has yet again been dominated by the financial issues hanging over the Super League side.

Marc Sneyd has been sold to Warrington Wolves whilst Brad Singleton has made the move to Castleford Tigers – and others are expected to follow.

Tim Lafai has left the Red Devils to return to Australia whilst Nene Macdonald has been linked with Leigh Leopards, Castleford and now St Helens.

That, along with the £1.2 million sustainability cap imposed on the Red Devils, has left Rowley with few options in terms of squad choices.

Rowley has named his 17 players for tonight: