Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet calls for RFL to ‘trust’ Super League clubs over game minutes

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has called for the RFL to “trust” Super League clubs over players’ game minutes.

Last year, the governing body put a cap on the number of minutes players are allowed to play in a season dependent on their age and position, and though this wasn’t clarified to coaches and players before the start of the 2025 campaign, it is now in place.

That means that Wigan stalwart Liam Farrell and barnstorming forward Junior Nsemba are at risk of having to be stood down.

But Peet believes that clubs are responsible enough to know if and when players need to be rested – though he did praise the governing body for the way in which they have gone about the issue.

“I think all clubs would like to freshen up our teams, of course we would,” Peet said.

“Liam is an older player who we would like to keep fresh. Junior is someone we want to look after in the long-term.

“They are both playing well in a winning team. They have both had time off so far this season and we look after our training load.

“I understand the rationale behind it but as clubs and coaches, that’s our skillset. Knowing when to select people and not and developing young players.

“Clubs like ourselves, Leeds, St Helens and Warrington and the track records we’ve got we should be trusted to look after our players’ long-term development.

“I like the way the RFL have gone about it, they’ve given us the guidance but the plan is ours.”