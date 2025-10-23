When the 2026 Super League fixture list will be announced

FOLLOWING the end of the 2025 Super League season, all focus now turns to the 2026 campaign – and what a campaign it promises to be.

With three teams earning promotion to the top flight in the shape of Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and York Knights and one being relegated in Salford Red Devils, the Super League will contain 14 sides for the first time since 2014.

Of course, England’s three-match Test Series against Australia will be a focal point for rugby league fans, but people will also be tuned into the date Thursday 27th November.

That is when the 2026 Super League fixtures get announced.

Hull KR will be attempting to defend their Grand Final title having overcome Wigan Warriors in a 24-6 humdinger at Old Trafford earlier this month, whilst new boys Bradford, Toulouse and York will be aiming to do their clubs proud in their new league.

One fixture in the calendar for 2026 does, however, remain uncertain and that is the Magic Weekend.

The concept returned to Newcastle United’s St James’ Park in 2025 with great success, but it is far from guaranteed that the weekend will continue next season with an extra two sides potentially expanding the Super League play-offs to eight rather than six clubs.

That would mean an extra week of fixtures, and with Magic Weekend already being linked with the scrapheap before the 2025 campaign, it seems that it could fall by the wayside in 2026.