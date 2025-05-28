Outgoing Hunslet commercial guru praised

HUNSLET have hailed the work of Sam Wood in helping them put down even stronger roots at the South Leeds Stadium.

The 48-year-old has stepped down as the club’s commercial director after more than two years on the board.

Local man Wood wants to focus on his Leeds-based business support services firm Advantage 42 and his family.

Advantage 42 have sponsored the club, with their contributions helping to underpin last season’s League One promotion campaign.

The success of Dean Muir’s side in the coach’s first season at the helm ended a nine-year stint in the third tier.

Meanwhile Wood has worked with Hunslet since 2021 and joined the board as commercial specialist in January 2023 before his formal election that April.

He worked closely with chief executive Neil Hampshire to broker a multi-million pound deal from an investment consortium to take ownership of the stadium, where the club have played since 1996.

“Ultimately, the council (Leeds City) turned down the proposition,” explained the club in a statement.

“But the groundwork laid has led to ongoing negotiations to secure long-term ownership and development of significant parts of the stadium.”

The 3,450-capacity venue, which incorporates an athletics track, is situated within the wider John Charles Centre for Sport.

Hunslet’s move there represented a return to their spiritual home, the original club having spent 85 years at Parkside, which was half a mile away, before folding in 1973 following its sale.

The phoenix version of the club, originally New Hunslet, played at the old Leeds Greyhound Stadium and nearby Elland Road as well as having a spell of ground-sharing at Batley before the creation of the South Leeds Stadium.

As well as Leeds City Athletics Club, the South Leeds Stadium is used by South Leeds Football Club, who play in the Northern Counties East League.

Hunslet host Oldham on Sunday having won 22-18 at Sheffield on Friday.

Hooker Ross Whitmore has been released from his contract, joining Rochdale.