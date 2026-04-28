Hull KR v Castleford Tigers preview and 21-man squads

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters makes two changes to the 21-man squad that went up against Bradford Bulls last weekend.

Jordan Dezaria misses out after failing a HIA last week, with Bill Leyland also dropping out the extended squad.

Oliver Gildart is named in the squad after recovering from a minor ankle injury against Toulouse, and Jack Charles is also named.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers’ three new signings Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Tyler Dupree and Tom Nicholson-Watton (one-week loan) have been included by head coach Ryan Carr.

Cain Robb is also in line to make his first appearance of the season with Liam Hood injured, whilst Jimmy Beckett has been recalled from Sheffield Eagles, but youngster Jenson Windley and Jack Ashworth drop out.

SQUADS

Rovers: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Tom Amone, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jack Broadbent, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Brown, 19 Karl Lawton, 21 Noah Booth, 24 Jack Charles, 29 Tom Whitehead

Tigers: 3 Zac Cini, 4 Darnell McIntosh, 5 Mikaele Ravalawa, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Tom Weaver, 8 Renouf Atoni, 9 Liam Hood, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jordan Lane, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Stimson, 14 Brock Greacen, 20 Aidan Doolan, 22 Jason Qareqare, 23 Krystian Mapapalangi, 25 Sam Hall, 27 Cain Robb, 30 Jimmy Beckett, 31 Ashton Golding, Tyler Dupree, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Tom Nicholson-Watton

Referee:

STATS