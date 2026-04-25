Willie Peters unhappy with Hull KR spell despite big win

WILLIE PETERS warned his Hull KR players they can’t afford any dips in their performance after a 48-12 victory at Bradford Bulls.

The Robins conceded all their points in a spell before half-time.

“I’m happy, but not with the last 20 minutes of the first half,” said coach Peters.

“There was a plan there and then we tried to force it which gave Bradford energy and then the crowd got involved and they came back hard.

“Full credit to them (Bradford) as they’ve obviously come through a lot of adversity with injuries.

“We had to regroup at half-time and I was pleased with the second half as that could have gone either way.

“We were good for 60 minutes but when you are playing the big games you need to be on for more than 60 minutes.”