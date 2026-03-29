Four new names added to RFL’s Roll of Honour

PAUL SYKES, Mandy Johnston, Trevor Hunt and Gerry Kershaw are the latest names added to the RFL’s Roll of Honour.

The quartet were officially inducted during the President’s Ball at Leeds’ Queens Hotel on Saturday evening.

The Roll of Honour was started in 2003 to celebrate individuals whose commitment and achievements have left a lasting mark on Rugby League, spanning roles as players, coaches, broadcasters, journalists and volunteers.

The last recipient was Leeds Rhinos’ Rugby League Development Officer Sam Horner in 2024.

It includes luminaries such as the late Bev Risman OBE, Johnny Whiteley MBE and Ray French MBE and it will now have 62 inductees.

Former Bradford Bulls and England star Sykes is still playing with his hometown Dewsbury Rams at the age of 44.

Making his Super League debut in 1999 with Bradford, he has now played 27 consecutive seasons, a new record which eclipses Hall of Famer Gus Risman’s previous best.

He is now prepping for his 28th successive campaign in a career which also saw him play in the 2008 World Cup for England down under.

Johnston, meanwhile, has been a familiar face at Wigan for even longer.

Since her first game there in 1985, she has turned into a popular and integral mainstay of the club, becoming part of its fabric.

From selling programmes and raffle tickets, to now serving as the organiser for club chairman Professor Chris Brookes, her hard work and dedication to the club remains unmatched.

Similarly, BBC Radio Manchester’s Hunt has served the sport for more than half a century.

Whether as a prolific Leigh Miners player, National Conference League administrator, chairing the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association or through his journalism and as RFL Vice-President, he is another fitting recipient.

After a stellar 32-year career as a match official, including refereeing a Challenge Cup final and England international, Kershaw becomes the fourth inductee.

He sat on the inaugural video-referring panel in 1996, worked at a World Cup and Grand Final and, since 2013, has overseen the delivery and management of all match commissioners and timekeepers.

RFL Chair, Nigel Wood OBE, welcomed the recipients and said: “I’d like to congratulate all four new inductees into the Roll of Honour.

“There are so many hard-working, willing and talented operators and volunteers spread right across the Rugby League world. They all have stories to tell.

“But the four people set to be honoured have each made a truly significant contribution in very different areas.

“Paul Sykes made his professional debut in the last century, yet could still be playing past his 45th birthday in August, still leading and still inspiring.

“In the forty plus years she’s been following and helping Wigan in various roles, Mandy Johnston has become synonymous with the club.

“Someone who bleeds cherry and white, she is a beloved member of their staff and always on hand to offer her expertise in all things Warriors.

“Trevor Hunt has become one of the most distinguished voices in the sport following decades commentating on radio.

“But his Rugby League experience goes far deeper, playing for Leigh Miners earlier in his life and holding various senior roles across the amateur game, including being a dynamo on the National Conference League, which he led with distinction.

“Gerry Kershaw, meanwhile, earned a reputation as one of the leading referees in the game but didn’t stop there.

“Since retiring, he’s been just as active off the pitch, helping the sport and the next batch of officials in a myriad of roles with a career in the professional game lasting more than 60 years.

“Well done to all those who have now joined this prestigious line-up.”