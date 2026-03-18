THE 2026 Super League season is well underway, and the table is already starting to take shape.

Whilst some such as Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves impress, others have left a lot to be desired.

Here are four Super League sides that have disappointed so far in 2026.

Huddersfield Giants

The biggest disappointment just has to be the Huddersfield Giants. They have yet to win a game in Super League and have suffered one of the most ridiculous injury lists known in the summer era. As many as 16 players were out for the Giants’ home thrashing by Hull KR in the Challenge Cup Fourth Round last weekend and there still doesn’t look to be much light at the end of the tunnel. Crowds continue to dwindle at the Accu Stadium whilst head coach Luke Robinson is on a hiding to nothing. The Giants just seem like perfect wooden spoon contenders.

Castleford Tigers

It’s a new era, granted. And with such a large turnover in personnel as well as a new head coach in Ryan Carr, there were always going to be teething problems for Castleford Tigers in 2026. However, they don’t look to be improving week by week which is all what fans ask for. In fact, their 32-8 defeat to St Helens in the Challenge Cup was one of the worst performances of the season by the Tigers. Losing talisman Blake Taaffe didn’t help, but a lack of size upfront once again seems to be an issue for the West Yorkshire side. Add into the mix a lack of firing halfbacks and the Tigers just don’t appear to be making many strides – so far.

Hull FC

Another club blighted by injuries, Hull FC have lost the likes of Will Pryce and Jed Cartwright. However, the Black and Whites have been pretty dismal so far in 2026, a fact backed up by a poor 16-6 loss to Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup at the weekend. Hull have won just once in the league and look a shadow of their former selves that pushed Wakefield Trinity all the way to a play-off spot in 2025. The fullback situation doesn’t look to be anywhere near solved but head coach John Cartwright needs to find a solution and fast, before the passionate Hull supporters get on his back.

Leigh Leopards

This might be a tad unfair to place Leigh Leopards on this list after making it through to the Challenge Cup Quarter Finals. However, Adrian Lam’s side had been bitterly disappointing until last weekend. The Leopards, too, have won just once in the league and sit second bottom on the ladder due to points difference. A horrific thrashing at the hands of local rivals Wigan did little to improve proceedings whilst a number of their big hitters – Robbie Mulhern and Owen Trout – are heading for pastures new in 2026. Could that have rocked the boat slightly? Leigh do have a history of starting slow and then finishing with aplomb, so they could make me eat my words.