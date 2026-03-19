No fear for York Knights against ‘benchmark’ Wigan Warriors

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth admits that Wigan Warriors remain the team to beat, but his side will relish taking them on.

The Super League newcomers continue their exciting odyssey with a trip to The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night.

Having already defeated champions Hull KR and their city rivals Hull FC, they know not to hold any fear.

But Applegarth conceded that leaders Wigan, who have won all four games so far and saw Matt Peet claim Super League coach of the month for February, are still the team to beat.

“We’re still about just taking every game as it comes,” said Applegarth.

“Wigan, though, are definitely setting the early benchmark.

“They’ve been class so far. They’ve not gone under the radar as such – that’s the wrong phrase – but they will be happy all the attention is elsewhere and they can quietly go about their business.

“Let’s not forget, just two years ago they won every trophy going. And you can see they have that intent to get back what they feel is theirs.”

Admittedly, Wigan have endured some setbacks with Aussie star Jai Field unexpectedly downed by appendix surgery and former Man of Steel winner Bevan French, who was his replacement at fullback, the latest player in that position to fall to the injury curse that has befallen Super League.

On that subject, Applegarth added: “It’s just part and parcel of the game, unfortunately.

“Some years, it trends to certain positions, like fullback, or certain clubs.

“But one club that won’t get rattled by injuries is Wigan.

“They’ve a fantastic youth set-up and Matty, who I know well from our time in the youth coaching ranks together, takes great pride in that.

“I know how much he values kids coming through and I’ve no doubt we’ll be seeing some more youngsters establish themselves.

“Just look at what Jack Farrimond and Zach Eckersley have done, just to name a couple.

“They’ve been given a chance and backed it up. I’m sure there’s plenty more of them off the ranks.

“But either way, we’re going to look forward to going there.

“We’re not getting too carried away and not getting too down or high each week.

“We’re just re-assessing, seeing where we’re at, where we need to improve and cracking on. That’s what we’ll do for Wigan, too.”