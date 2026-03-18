Matt Peet welcomes Wigan Warriors’ knockout challenge at Wakefield Trinity

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Matt Peet says the most successful club in the history of the Challenge Cup will give quarter-final opponents Wakefield Trinity total respect – when the time comes.

The Cherry and Whites are aiming to extend their record number of final triumphs to 22, the first coming in 1924 against Oldham and the most recent in 2024 versus Warrington Wolves, and have already overcome Rochdale Hornets and Bradford Bulls this time around.

Now they will visit Wakefield when the last-eight ties take place between April 10-12, with holders Hull KR hosting York Knights, St Helens at home to Catalans Dragons and Warrington taking on Leigh Leopards.

Peet said: “It’s at the back of our minds now, but we’ll be looking forward to it when the time comes.

“It’s going to be a tough test against a side well coached by Daryl Powell who had a great win over Leeds in the last round.

“I think we all knew a team with their quality would find form at some point, and they will give us a real challenge.”

Powell won the Challenge Cup as a player with Leeds in 1999 but Wakefield’s last final success was in 1963, when they beat Wigan 25-10 with the help of two tries (then worth three points apiece) by South African winger Gert ‘Oupa’ Coetzer.

And owner Matt Ellis said: “If we want to go on and win it, getting Wigan here is part of the journey.

“We’re excited. I think we’ll pack the stadium out. To beat a class team like Wigan, we need to have full support behind us.”

Warrington and Leigh meet at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in a Super League match the weekend before their cup contest.

York were memorable 19-18 winners at home to Hull KR in the season’s opening Super League game last month.

Quarter-final draw:

Hull KR v York Knights

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards