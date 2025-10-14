France forward joins York Knights in latest squad-strengthening move

YORK KNIGHTS have added a dash of French flavour to their squad for 2026 with the signing of forward Justin Sangaré.

The arrival of the 27-year-old prop after a season at Salford Red Devils comes hot on the heels of the capture of Castleford Tigers centre Sam Wood.

Super League hopefuls York had previously confirmed the addition of Australian prop Paul Vaughan from Warrington Wolves, his compatriot, fullback Jordan Lipp, from Queensland Cup side Norths Devils, and Wakefield Trinity secondrow Josh Griffin.

Coach Mark Applegarth guided the Knights to this year’s Championship Grand Final, and is now hoping for a tilt at the top flight.

France international Sangaré came through the Toulouse Olympique development system, having grown up in the city after being born in Mali.

He played for the second string in the French domestic competition before graduating to the firsts, for whom he turned out in Super League in 2022 after featuring in the Championship Grand Final win over Featherstone Rovers the year before.

He had two seasons at Leeds Rhinos before joining Salford twelve months ago.

“Justin offers a different sort of perspective for us in terms of a frontrower,” said coach Mark Applegarth.

“He’s got a lot of impact and a lovely offload game. He’ll create some dents in any defence.”

Sangaré said: “I’m excited and honoured to play for York. I am ready to battle for the club and be a part of their history.”