France to host European Under 19 Championship next year

NEXT year’s European Under 19 Championship will be hosted by France.

The tournament, which will take place in the July, will be staged at the Centre de Ressources, d’Expertise et de Performance Sportive (CREPS) in Font Romeu in the Catalonian Pyrenees.

It will be first time the championship, which is expected to involve eight teams, although more could be invited, will have been staged in France. Serbia were hosts in 2018 and 2024 and Italy in 2022.

FFRXIII president Dominique Baloup said: “This choice recognises the FFRXIII’s unwavering commitment to the development of Rugby League among young people, as well as our ability to organise international events in optimal conditions.

“Font Romeu, an iconic venue for high-level sport, combines excellent infrastructure, a warm welcome, and the beauty of a unique mountain environment. It will offer an unforgettable experience.

“We are committed to making this event much more than a competition. It will be a great celebration of the sport, marked by respect, passion, and camaraderie.

“I would like to thank all the partner institutions, local authorities, volunteers and clubs who will contribute to the success of this event.”

Jean-Marc Ayel, president of FFRXIII’s national youth commission, added: “It is a unique opportunity, both in sporting terms and for local influence.

“Organising such a competition puts the region on the European map while generating significant economic and media impact.

“Coverage by the regional press, local radio and social media offers exceptional visibility for Rugby League.

“Volunteers, the backbone of the organisation, will be at the heart of this success while for the players, it’s a true celebration.”

France won the 2018 tournament, beating England 26-24 in the final. England exacted revenge with a 14-12 success four years later and again prevailed over France (15-8) last year.