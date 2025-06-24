Whitehaven keeping positive over fallow run of games

WHITEHAVEN played their only game in June against Dewsbury at the weekend, losing 28-14.

The Cumbrians are currently on a run of just two matches over seven weekends, but coach Anthony Murray has seen it as a positive in their current situation.

He said: “You don’t normally want such a long break halfway through the season, but it has probably done us a bit of good.

“We had a lot of lads carrying niggles, we’ve had some long-term injuries, so it came at a good time for us.

“We had a bit of time off, came back into it over the last fortnight and had some really tough sessions.

“As much as it can be a hindrance at times, some times it can work the other way and we’ve tried to use the other way and be positive about it.”