French Magic Weekend venue confirmed for Toulouse and Catalans

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE and Catalans Dragons will take each other on at Stade Pierre Fabre, Castres on Saturday, July 4 for a special French edition of Magic Weekend.

It’s the first time in Magic’s 19-year history that not every game will be played at the same venue.

While Super League’s twelve English sides will meet over two days at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, for which more than 75,000 tickets have been sold to break the event record, the two French clubs decided with organisers Super League, RL Commercial and the RFL to stage their derby on home turf.

Stade Pierre Fabre is home to rugby union side Castres Olympique, who play in the Top 14, the highest French division, and holds 12,300 people.

Castres is around 45 miles east of Toulouse and 90 miles north-west of Catalans’ home city of Perpignan.

The fixtures kicks off at 8pm UK time (9pm local time).

Rhodri Jones, managing director of RL Commercial, said: “We are delighted that our two France-based clubs have reached an agreement with Castres Olympique to host this exceptional fixture.

“We are confident it will be a tremendous success and will complement the record-breaking event being staged at Everton.”

Matthias Rolland, Castres Olympique’s managing director, also commented: “We are very pleased to welcome a major rugby league event to Stade Pierre Fabre for the Magic Weekend on July 4.

“This is a true rugby region, with many passionate supporters and participants who have been helping rugby league thrive for many years.

“Beyond the sporting aspect, this international event will bring together two iconic clubs and contribute to the profile and reputation of both our city and the wider region.

“It will also allow our supporters to continue enjoying top-class rugby during the summer break, while giving others the opportunity to discover Stade Pierre Fabre and witness a high-level fixture.”