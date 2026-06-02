‘Hard-working’ Steve McNamara backed for Hull FC success

ANDY LAST says Steve McNamara’s dedication will help make him a success at Hull FC.

Former England coach McNamara is set to take charge of the team next season after signing a four-year deal to replace axed John Cartwright.

Until then, Hull are being led by assistant coach Last, who was McNamara’s right-hand man at Catalans Dragons during the 2024 season.

Last saw the attributes that make McNamara, who won a Challenge Cup and reached two Grand Finals with the Dragons following a six-year spell as national team boss, at first hand in Perpignan and reckons he’s the ideal fit for Hull.

“He’s very organised and he’s very hard working,” said Last, who will return to being assistant coach next season under McNamara with one more year on his current deal.

“At Catalans he’d be in first and he’d leave last. He’s never off the phone. He’s talking rugby all the time.

“He’s going to be very passionate, because he’s a Hull boy. He’s always wanted to come back to Hull and made no secret of that.

“For me, his ambitions for this club match the owners’ ambition (chairman Andrew Thirkill said in January that he wanted to make Hull “a super club”), so that’s exciting to be part of.

“He’s a good man. I really hit it off with him and it was very tough when I had to go to his apartment at Canet to hand in my notice and come back to Hull.”

Hull have lost three on the bounce under Last since his interim tenure began with a victory at Castleford Tigers.

They head to Warrington Wolves this Friday with Dream Team prop Herman Ese’ese poised to make his long-awaited return after ten months out with a ruptured Achilles.

However, centre Davy Litten (knee) has joined a packed injury list with long-termers Will Pryce (knee), Jed Cartwright (hamstring), James Bell (knee), Sam Lisone (pec), John Asiata (hamstring), Arthur Romano (ankle), Connor Bailey (shoulder), Brad Fash (knee) and Ligi Sao (shoulder).

Yusuf Aydin has another five matches of a six-game ban to serve while Lewis Martin’s ankle may need another week or two.