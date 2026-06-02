Castleford Tigers sign Hull KR forward Jack Brown

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the signing of Hull KR forward Jack Brown on a deal until the end of the 2028 Super League season.

The 25-year-old was a member of the treble-winning Hull KR side of 2025, playing in both the Grand Final and Challenge Cup final.

He has made 91 Betfred Super League appearances to date, with 76 coming for Hull FC.

Brown will be immediately available for selection for the Tigers, having trained with the side this week.

Castleford’s director of rugby, Chris Chester, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Jack to the club.

“He is a player we’ve admired for some time, and we believe he has the character and ability to make a positive impact both on and off the field.

“We’re excited to see him in a Tigers shirt and look forward to working with him.”

Brown himself added: “I’m really pleased, obviously the opportunity to come here early came about.

“It’s one I jumped at, and I’m really excited to get started.”