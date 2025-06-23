French rugby league has become ‘too anglicised’ warns FFRXIII president

RUGBY LEAGUE needs to regain its identity in France, according to the leader of the French Federation, Dominique Baloup.

The 67-year-old FFRXIII President is concerned that “natural French flair” is being coached out of players in an attempt to copy the English attritional game.

Baloup spoke out in an interview with French media site Treize Mondial, claiming French Rugby League had become “boring.”

He added, “Our game has become anglicised. Too much, in my opinion. We have lost some of the French flair that was our strength.

“The current style is too repetitive. For an insider, it’s fine. But for the general public, it’s boring.

“We need a lively, attacking style of rugby that releases the ball. We need a new game.

“We have begun this work at national level and we have a terrific mentor in Trent Robinson, coach of Sydney Roosters who is director of rugby for the French national team.

“We re-branded the French championship as Super XIII this year, it’s the beginning of a new adventure. This name breathes new life into our championship, which is moving resolutely towards professionalisation.

“We want to see a return to the French attacking style of Rugby League which will draw in crowds.”

Baloup is highly conscious of the fallout from the collapsed 2025 World Cup bid. The ambitious competition was due to start in October this year, but plans were scrapped when the French government asked for guarantees of income from the tournament.

Baloup added, “It was complicated because the government did not consider it credible to commit to the organisation. It was a hard blow.”

Baloup, who played for France against the 1982 touring Kangaroos, is still keen to put French Rugby League on the international stage and has applied to organise the Women’s World Cup in 2028 and the Wheelchair World Cup in 2029.