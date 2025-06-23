Super League Grand Final winning odds revealed as Hull KR slip to second place

THE 2025 Super League Grand Final is less than four months away and the battle for the top six play-offs is heating up.

At the top, Hull KR are sitting pretty having lost just one game all year – against second-placed Wigan Warriors.

Rovers are not only leading the race for the League Leaders’ Shield, they are also Challenge Cup holders and are looking to complete a domestic treble.

Among the race for the play-offs are Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and St Helens, with Catalans Dragons drifting away from the pack.

At the bottom, Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants are battling to avoid the wooden spoon whilst Castleford Tigers now have some daylight between themselves and the bottom two.

When looking at Betfred – who sponsor Super League and the Challenge Cup – and their odds for who will win at Old Trafford in October, they have Wigan Warriors as favourites, despite Hull KR’s prominence in 2025.

Here are the odds:

Wigan Warriors – 21/20

Hull KR – 11/8

Leeds Rhinos – 10/1

St Helens – 12/1

Warrington Wolves – 25/1

Leigh Leopards – 28/1

Hull FC – 50/1

Wakefield Trinity – 50/1

Catalans Dragons – 500/1

Castleford Tigers – 500/1

Huddersfield Giants – 2000/1

Salford Red Devils – 2500/1